TRAILBLAZER: First woman on the tools at Lindsay Transport

WHEN 20-year-old Tylah Semenikow was deciding what she would do for a career, she had only one thing in mind.

And that was to work with trucks. Now, she's the first female apprentice at Lindsay Transport and is learning how to be a diesel mechanic.

Her passion for the huge, powerful beasts came from her father, who was a driver for the same company.

"He's always spoken about trucks, he loves them, it's crazy, it's the best. When I was looking for a full-time job he got me one in the wash bay (at Lindsays) and then I understood how he felt about them," Tylah said.

"I just fell in love with them, I absolutely did. The power in them is something that I've always admired. Something that big, it's just a monster. It's fascinating to me."

Tylah started her apprenticeship in December last year after working in the wash bay for 10 months to "get a foot in the door".

"They gave me a two-week trial in the workshop to see if it'd be for me and I loved it."

She said she was very proud of the fact that she was the company's first female apprentice and it gave her the drive to "want to prove myself even more".

"I want to prove that girls can do this too and it's just not a male-dominated industry," she said.

"We can be tough and as strong as them, we just have to work for it."

Tylah said she was thankful for her "amazing and supportive" team who shared their skills with her.

Tylah Semenikow with her dad Nathan . Contributed

"They understand that I struggle with some things but they're there to help me and find a way that works for me," she said.

"I had a lot of trouble with putting tyres on at the start, and that was obviously because I'm not as big as the guys that I work with, but they were able to help me figure out a way to do it.

"I love that they're so patient with me and they're so helpful. They take their time, they aren't pushy, and they explain a lot of stuff. Sometimes they go into detail which makes it hard to remember but you can see they have a passion for what they do."

Tylah said she approached each day by giving herself a goal.

"And that is always that I want to learn something new every day. Like today I learned to fix a Horton fan."

She would "absolutely" encourage other girls to give working in the male-dominated field a go.

"We are just as good as the guys are."

The 20-year-old said she'd leant to be "tougher than she used to be" because she had to have a thick skin, working in the male environment.

"I've found myself to be able to take more and mentally I'm a lot stronger than I used to be," she said.

As for whether she'd want to sit in the driver's seat one day? Tylah doesn't think so.

"I'm a very active person so for me I couldn't sit there for hours on end but it's pretty impressive for the people that do," she said.

"I think I'd rather keep fixing them, you have a huge variety of things happening and I love that every day is different, you know, it's what am I going to fix today, what am I going to learn today?"