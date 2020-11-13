LINE-UP REVEALED: National stars to appear in Coast concert

WENDY Matthews is among the big names who will headline a special Festive Fraser Coast Concert this year.

Live-streamed from the Brolga Theatre instead of the traditional carols in Queens Park, the event will be a combination of live acts and prerecorded performances.

Internationally renowned artists including Matthews, Isaiah Firebrace and Buddy Knox will feature along with local acts like Soul City, the Rob McKay Band, Timbre and Sam Maddison.

"To have everyone coming together in a really tough year, it's just great for the community," Ms Maddison said

"It is the one time of year we can come together and celebrate, and it will just be nice to have that connection with the community whether it's online direct to people's homes or in the theatre."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council was "really excited" to officially launch the concert and line-up.

He said the event had to change to accommodate COVID Safe regulations and would be beamed from a screen on the Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay where carols were also cancelled this year.

"Local choirs and carol singers will also feature with the program to include both carols and popular festive style music," Cr Seymour said.

Some residents will also be able to watch the performance live at the Brolga, however seating is limited.

"I encourage people to get in early," he said.

The concert is scheduled for December 19.