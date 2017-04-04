Linen jobs for us: Does Caloundra MP have a point?

I CAN see where Caloundra MP Mark McArdle is coming from when he slammed the Labor government for expanding the contract for an out-of-town business to service the Sunshine Coast University Hospital's laundry.

I get it, from his perspective those are jobs his constituents are missing out on and from face value it definitely looks like he has a point.

But surely with a closer look he would have seen the government awarding the contract to a business in Maryborough, a city that has one of the worst unemployment rates in the country, would help create more jobs arguably where they are needed most?

Of all things he could go after, it was the 20 jobs that will transform the lives of Fraser Coast locals?

Surely there's bigger injustices in his electorate he can battle.

Do you think McArdle has a point or he's being petty?