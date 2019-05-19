Liness 'out the door'for vote early in Hinkler, Wide Bay

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Wide Bay MP Warren Truss and his wife Lyn have been among the volunteers kept busy at a Hervey Bay pre-polling booth.

MORE than half of Hinkler and about a third of Wide Bay residents have voted early in this election, statistics from the Australian Electoral Commission reveal.

Dozens of volunteers, including former Deputy Prime Minister and Wide Bay MP Warren Truss, were surprised by the long queues that spilled out of pre-poll centres across the Fraser Coast over the past few weeks.

Data from the AEC's pre-poll centre reveals about 47,845 Hinkler residents had cast their vote early as of yesterday. That represents just under half the electorate.

In Wide Bay, 31,103 of 107,516 enrolled voters cast their vote at pre-poll.

At Hervey Bay's pre-poll centre, Mr Truss said the "extraordinary” number of early votes could be an issue in the aftermath of the election.

"You can't read into it too much, people are there for avoiding the Saturday congestion and are voting at a time convenient to them,” Mr Truss told the Chronicle.

Other volunteers that have staffed the pre-poll area near Boat Harbour Dr have expressed similar sentiments.

Jeanette Cody, who was handing out for Hinkler's Labor candidate Richard Pascoe, said the queue had often gone out the door over the last week.

"Sometimes it goes right out to the end of the King Kong Sales store,” Ms Cody said.

"Most of the time it's been retirees, between 9.30am and noon.

"I'm worried it will take longer to find out who wins, since we will likely not get a result from the booth straight away.”

Dianne Telfer, a first-time volunteer for One Nation candidate Damian Huxham, said she was impressed by the amount of people who turned up over the past week.

"It's been very busy, all the way through,” she said.

"I've even been able to make some new friends here. I'm impressed in the way everyone has behaved themselves.”