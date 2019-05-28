Lions dealt Berry bad injury news

BRISBANE'S midfield faces another revamp with mainstay Jarrod Berry set to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday.

Berry is troubled by a Baker's cyst and when an attempt to drain it last week did not receive the desired result the Lions decided to take the less common surgical option.

Rhys Mathieson is available to return after serving a one-match ban but Berry is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The third-year midfielder, who was elevated to the leadership group this season and recently inked a contract extension that ties him to the club long term, missed the one-point loss to Fremantle after complaining of knee soreness.

He had a history of developing these type of cysts and has not responded well to attempts to drain them in the past.

Football manager David Noble said an attempt to drain the cyst had not solved the problem so the club decided on surgery.

"He has had one before, it is in the same leg but down in his calf,'' he said.

"There is a couple of ways you can try to manage them and the first option is to drain them.

"We drained it last week but it hasn't given us the result we wanted and because we didn't have great success with it last time either the assessment over the weekend was surgery.

Jarrod Berry will undergo surgery. Picture: Peter Wallis

"It means he will miss around four to six weeks.

"We could persist with it and drain it again and he might play one or two games and it could fill up again and we would be back to where we are now facing surgery so we've decided to get it done now.''

Brisbane will also monitor ruckman Oscar McInerney after he required a painkilling injection into his shoulder during Sunday's game in Perth.

The Lions are disappointed a camera deep in the race captured the moment and broadcast it.

Vision of Oscar McInerney having his shoulder injected in the players' race.

Noble said the club had not been contacted by the AFL but agreed it wasn't a great look.

He said the club's medical staff had followed guidelines by not performing injections on the sidelines and were out of sight of any cameras based on the boundary line. They were just unlucky there was a camera in the race.

"It was just a knock on his AC, having a jab is not unusual in that injury,'' he said.

"It is a relatively safe option, he got it in the second quarter, played all the way through, but got another knock on it in the last quarter.

"He wanted to play on so we decided to give him some pain relief.

"It was in the race to our rooms, the doctor thought it was an appropriate spot to have an injection and I haven't heard from the AFL at this point in time.

"We were just unlucky there was a camera down there and we were disappointed when it got broadcast to the public.''