28°
News

Lioness Club lends hand to hospital with donation

Lyn Nugent, Mercy Tsenesa, Michele Gardner, Rose Jordan, Myra Coleman, Shelley Jones, Lolita Stribning, Marie Eardley-Harris, Josie McDuff and Nola Taylor at the Hervey Bay Hospital Medical Ward on Friday morning.
Lyn Nugent, Mercy Tsenesa, Michele Gardner, Rose Jordan, Myra Coleman, Shelley Jones, Lolita Stribning, Marie Eardley-Harris, Josie McDuff and Nola Taylor at the Hervey Bay Hospital Medical Ward on Friday morning. Inge Hansen
by Natalie Quattromani

THE Hervey Bay Lioness Club has made a generous donation worth $3476.40 to the Hervey Bay Hospital Medical Ward.

The Lioness Club presented the cheque to general management of medicine, Michele Garner, on Friday morning which covered the cost of a pink reclining chair and shower chair.

"This will make a huge difference to the equipment that we will be able to purchase for our patients and the comfort for the sick," Ms Garner said.

"The new recliner will assist many of the ward's frail and chronically ill patients with comfort and the support of their respiratory functions.　

"It will also be used for the purposes of if family or friends are to stay with their loved ones in a long period."

The idea of donating the reclining chair came about after a lioness member who struggled to find comfort in a chair while she was in and out of hospital

"Whenever she got out (of hospital) there was no good chair for her to sit in so we thought right, we'll do something about it," Lioness member, Nola Taylor said.

The shower chair will assist with patients who are too frail or have mobility issues and will also assist with hygiene.

Topics:  donation hervey bay hervey bay hospital medical ward lioness club

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fuel price unlikely to waver on Fraser Coast

Fuel price unlikely to waver on Fraser Coast

Maryborough remains as one of the cheapest places to fuel up in Queensland with an average price of $1.23 per litre.

20yo pleads guilty to choking, hitting his 18yo girlfriend

Cody Jon Spicer, 20, of Maryborough, appeared in Maryborough District Court on September 8.

'He sat on top of her and put a hand on her face.'

Fire crews battle a blaze near Tiaro

fire generic. Fire truck.

Five FRAser Coast fire crews are at the scene of an Owanyilla fire.

Book it in Wednesday at the Maryborough City Hall

Maryborough Quotarians (from left) Val Harvey, Pam Casey, Oriel Sanlaville, Christine Smith and Gladys Jackson have been busy pricing thousands of books from 50c, which will go on sale from Wednesday, September 20.

Read all about it

Local Partners