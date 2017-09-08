Lioness Club lends hand to hospital with donation

THE Hervey Bay Lioness Club has made a generous donation worth $3476.40 to the Hervey Bay Hospital Medical Ward.

The Lioness Club presented the cheque to general management of medicine, Michele Garner, on Friday morning which covered the cost of a pink reclining chair and shower chair.

"This will make a huge difference to the equipment that we will be able to purchase for our patients and the comfort for the sick," Ms Garner said.

"The new recliner will assist many of the ward's frail and chronically ill patients with comfort and the support of their respiratory functions.

"It will also be used for the purposes of if family or friends are to stay with their loved ones in a long period."

The idea of donating the reclining chair came about after a lioness member who struggled to find comfort in a chair while she was in and out of hospital

"Whenever she got out (of hospital) there was no good chair for her to sit in so we thought right, we'll do something about it," Lioness member, Nola Taylor said.

The shower chair will assist with patients who are too frail or have mobility issues and will also assist with hygiene.