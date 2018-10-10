Lioness' put passion into their bi-annual fundraisers

The Lioness Club of Maryborough members (from left) Joanne Jones, Majella Taylor, Bev Price and Di Hasselbach prepare table decorations for their upcoming Drought Fundraiser and Morning Tea.

The Lioness Club of Maryborough members (from left) Joanne Jones, Majella Taylor, Bev Price and Di Hasselbach prepare table decorations for their upcoming Drought Fundraiser and Morning Tea. Boni Holmes

WORKING hard in the background are the Maryborough Lioness members who are preparing their biggest bi-annual fundraiser.

This year, the members have decided to raised much-needed funds for the drought appeal.

"It is something that is on everyone's mind right now and we know that our fundraising dollars will go to those on the ground, those who really need it and not through any middle man," club president Majella Taylor said.

"We are hoping to raise a few thousand dollars and even though we have sold out of tickets, were still taking generous donations."

The members have themed their Drought Fundraiser and Morning Tea with the outback and have been busy preparing table decorations and food.

"Kingstons Rural Supplies will donate some bales of hay to give it a real outback smell and we have been creating table decorations to resemble the harsh country our farmers deal with.

"We are very thankful to those who have already generously donated including the MUSOS who will present us with a cheque after opening our event."

The morning tea will be held on October 16 and there will be a fashion parade by Anne's Irresistible Lingerie, W-Lane and Rockmans, and Kingston Rural Country Fashions, a door prize, raffles, mini tombola.

DETAILS

The Lioness Club of Maryborough will hold a Drought Fundraiser and Morning Tea on tuesday, October 16 at St Mary's Parish Hall, Bazaar St, Maryborough.

Doors open at 9am for 9.30am start.

Tickets available at Anne's Irresistible Lingerie, 399 Kent St, Maryborough for $15.

There will be a door prize, raffles, mini tombola.