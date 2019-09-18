Menu
Maryborough Lioness members (from left) Pilar Wyatt, Jacinta Mathiesen, Jillian Alston, Jenny Loring, Joanne Jones and Carolyn Hansen show off some of the prizes for their Swing into Spring fundraiser.
Maryborough Lioness members (from left) Pilar Wyatt, Jacinta Mathiesen, Jillian Alston, Jenny Loring, Joanne Jones and Carolyn Hansen show off some of the prizes for their Swing into Spring fundraiser.
Lioness Swing into Spring

18th Sep 2019 6:37 PM
COME along, swing along and sing along as members of the Lioness Club of Maryborough welcome spring with a toe-tapping fundraiser.

The Lioness' are stepping out of their comfort zone to hold an evening function - Swing into Spring.

"We are being a little adventurous holding an evening function," president Jenny Loring said.

"Usually we are known for our wonderful daytime fashion parades, entertainment and delicious home cooked morning teas."

She said it was going to be a night you won't forget.

"We have invited Fraser Coast's well known and talented Radio Star singing all the popular songs from the 1950s to the 80s.

"It is expected to be a fun-filled evening and dancing and singing."

The theme for the evening is spring time and there will be prizes for best dressed.

There will also be a progressive raffle with lots of great prizes generously donated by Maryborough businesses.

The Swing into Spring fundraiser will be held on Friday, September 20 from 7.30pm at the Maryborough Bowls Club, 506 Kent St.

Cost will be $15 and includes hot and cold finger food, sweets and cuppa.

The club's bar facilities will be available.

Tickets were available at Anne's Irresistible Lingerie, 399 Kent St, Maryborough.

For more information phone 4122 1105, 0437 728 447.

All proceeds will go to RACQ Life Flight Helicopter Service and local charities.

