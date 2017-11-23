Lions cakes the traditional treat

IT'S the time of the year to start thinking about Christmas dinner, and who better to see than the Fraser Lions Club.

Christmas lunch or dinner wouldn't be the same without Lions Christmas cakes or puddings, having been an institution in Australia since 1965.

Fraser Coast Lions member George Fox said the proceeds from this project were donated back into the community for causes, including blindness prevention and vision improvement projects, medical research, children's mobility foundation, eye health program, hearing dogs, disaster relief, aged care, and youth programs.

"Lions Christmas cakes and puddings are an important fundraising project of Lions Clubs in Australia," Mr Fox said. "Funds raised are donated to projects that benefit the community locally, nationally or internationally."

The 1.5kg cake costs $17, the 1kg is $13 and the 900gm Christmas pudding is $13.

Fraser Lions Club will be at Stockland Hervey Bay, 6 Central Ave, Urraween from November 23-25, from 9am to 3pm; Eli Waters Shopping Centre, 1 Ibis Blvd, Eli Waters, from November 30-December 1, 10am to 4pm and at Bunnings, cnr Boat Harbour Drive and Main St, Hervey Bay from December 13-23, 9am to 3pm.