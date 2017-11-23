Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lions cakes the traditional treat

CHRISTMAS CAKE: Bonnie and George Fox selling the famous Lions Christmas cakes at Stockland.
CHRISTMAS CAKE: Bonnie and George Fox selling the famous Lions Christmas cakes at Stockland. Emily Black
Emily Black
by

IT'S the time of the year to start thinking about Christmas dinner, and who better to see than the Fraser Lions Club.

Christmas lunch or dinner wouldn't be the same without Lions Christmas cakes or puddings, having been an institution in Australia since 1965.

>>CATCH THE LATEST COMMUNITY NEWS HERE<<

Fraser Coast Lions member George Fox said the proceeds from this project were donated back into the community for causes, including blindness prevention and vision improvement projects, medical research, children's mobility foundation, eye health program, hearing dogs, disaster relief, aged care, and youth programs.

"Lions Christmas cakes and puddings are an important fundraising project of Lions Clubs in Australia," Mr Fox said. "Funds raised are donated to projects that benefit the community locally, nationally or internationally."

The 1.5kg cake costs $17, the 1kg is $13 and the 900gm Christmas pudding is $13.

Fraser Lions Club will be at Stockland Hervey Bay, 6 Central Ave, Urraween from November 23-25, from 9am to 3pm; Eli Waters Shopping Centre, 1 Ibis Blvd, Eli Waters, from November 30-December 1, 10am to 4pm and at Bunnings, cnr Boat Harbour Drive and Main St, Hervey Bay from December 13-23, 9am to 3pm.

Topics:  fcchristmas fccommunity fcevents fcwhatson hervey bay independent

Fraser Coast Chronicle
EXPLAINED: The story behind this touching viral photo

EXPLAINED: The story behind this touching viral photo

As she looked out towards Fraser Island, a dying woman looked up at two Hervey Bay paramedics and said "I'm at peace, everything is right”.

Bikers invite all to join their fundraiser

Independent Riders Fraser Coast (back from left) Cliff Leader and Michael Tucker with the Adventure Team from Fraser Coast Family Networks (from left) Krystal Davies, Elle Beauchamp and Kylie Stackman who has received donations with more donations and toys coming in the lead up to the IRFC Toy Run on December 3.

Come for a toy ride

Fact Check: Are One Nation's claims about Safe Schools accurate?

Steve Dickson with party founder Pauline Hanson.

The Conversation fact checks Steve Dickson's claims

Butchulla artist shares culture at annual Christmas fair

Butchulla Artist Karen Hall will have about 40 pieces of Indigenous contemporary art on display and for sale at the Hervey Bay Crafters Christmas Craft Fair this weekend.

There will be 40 pieces of indigenous art on show, and much more.

Local Partners