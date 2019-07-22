Lions could ban member after Christensen abuse

Brisbane Lions will consider barring a supporter who racially vilified forward Allen Christensen from becoming a member after a "disgraceful" social media slur.

The Lions said unless the fan, who made the comment in a private Facebook group on Saturday night, participated in "appropriate cultural awareness", they would no longer be able to be a club member.

The club said it also wanted to be convinced the supporter had "learnt from this terrible mistake".

The racial stereotype was called out by other supporters, who said they were "ashamed" to follow the same team as the person who made the comment.

"The comment is disgraceful and completely at odds with the values of the Brisbane Lions. Racism stops with us and has no place in our society," Lions chairman Andrew Wellington said.

Christensen, who kicked three goals in Brisbane's thrilling win over North Melbourne, said he said he was disappointed to be the target of racism in the same week Adam Goodes' The Final Quarter aired publicly.

Allen Christensen was the target of a racist post on social media. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

"I am obviously disappointed having these comments forwarded to me on the weekend after such a great win for the club," he said.

Christensen said he hoped people understood the "great effect" racial slurs had on players, their teammates and families.

"We as a game have come a long way, but 'OK' is not good enough and I know highlighting this type of racial stereotyping will all keep us going forward as a community."

His brother Aaron tweeted: "My brother doesn't deserve this. No one deserves (this). Not to mention this guy is a Lions supporter."

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said he was "again appalled that a member of the community would stoop this low."

News Corp has chosen not to publish the offensive post.