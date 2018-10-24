Lions dig deep for struggling farmers

TEAM EFFORT: Fraser Lion's Club membership chairman Bruce Taylor, president George Fox and treasurer Colin Myvus sign a cheque for $8424.55 for drought-stricken farmers at Emerald, Longreach, Winton, and Springsure.

THERE'S one thing the Fraser Lions Club does best and that's supporting the community in any way they can.

After hearing the plight of farmers struggling to survive in western Queensland, the members jumped to action.

Last week the club signed a cheque for $8424.55 for Q4 Disaster Relief and Drought chair Michael Roach.

The funds will then be split up and distributed between Emerald, Winton, Springsure and Longreach and the neighbouring townships.

Mr Roach said families living off the land in western Queensland were struggling financially and the generosity of the Fraser Coast Lions Club would keep those families together.

"Income for these families has diminished due to a lack of ability to sell cattle," Mr Roach said.

"Cattle are too weak to be transported and that causes tough decisions for the farmers.

"The funds raised will be spent in local towns, ensuring families stay together.

"It will reduce the impact of depression and will bring a smile to their faces."

Fraser Coast Lions Club treasurer Colin Myvus said thanks to their members hard work and the generosity of local businesses and the community, they were able to put forward such a substantial amount.

"Some people would buy tickets for our raffle, but a lot of people were just giving us donations," he said.

"Even when we were running other events people would say they knew we were having appeals for the drought relief and they were quite happy to give us money because they know we pass it on."

In addition to the $8424.55 Fraser Lions Club sent to Q4 Disaster Relief and Drought, they also raised $3000 for the Lions Medical Research Foundation.

Fraser Lions Club chairman Bruce Taylor said the donation was made since the Annual Bowelscan Project ended.

Mr Taylor said the club, in conjunction with Hervey Bay City Rotary Club, used to sell bowel scan kits for the subsidised cost of $5 but could no longer compete when the Government started posting them out for free.

"As a result of last year's BowelScan Project, it was decided to close the project down," he said.

"The proceeds raised were split equally and Fraser Lions Club decided to donate it to the Lions Medical Research Foundation."