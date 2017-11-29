Menu
M'boro gets new benches for Lions' 100th birthday

Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott thanks Maryborough Lions Club (left) president John Kelleher and secretary Alan McHardy for the club's donation of buddy benches to celebrate Lions International's 100th anniversary.
Blake Antrobus
by

FIVE new buddy benches have been donated to the Fraser Coast council from the Maryborough Lions Club in celebration of the Lions International's 100th anniversary.

The benches were installed at St Helens State School, Albert Primary School, Aldrige State High School and on Richmond and Walker Sts.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the bench set was a "reminder of the contribution and involvement Lions clubs bring to our communities."

Maryborough Lions Club president John Kelleher said that when members wanted to commemorate 100 years of Lions International they looked for a local project that enabled the sharing of available funds.

"We chose to install Buddy Benches near three schools we haven't done much for previously, one in the CBD and one near the hospital in Walker Street," Mr Kelleher said.

Lions International is a non-political service organization founded by Melvin Jones in Chicago, Illinoi, in 1917.

The organisation came to Australia in 1947 and to Maryborough in February 1963.

Topics:  fccouncil lions international maryborough maryborough lions

Fraser Coast Chronicle
