Lions have a fresh look for 2019 AFLW season

With the AFLW season about to behind, the Lions' Kate Lutkins says its a level playing field. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

With the AFLW season about to behind, the Lions' Kate Lutkins says its a level playing field. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

NEW season, new challenge - the Brisbane Lions aren't dwelling on past disappointments as they prepare to start their 2019 season.

It's onwards and upwards after losing both grand finals in the first two years of the competition.

"You can't waste too much energy dwelling on it because that's not going to help you achieve what you want to achieve," reigning best and fairest Kate Lutkins said.

"You need to break it down, evaluate it, learn from it and then move on and look to the future

"You've just got to keep working hard ... we worked hard last year, we've just got to work even harder this year.

"Everyone starts on a level playing field. That's the nature of the competition, especially with two new teams in this year."

North Melbourne and Geelong become the ninth and 10th teams to join the league, with one-time Lions Brit Gibson, Kaitlyn Ashmore, Tahlia Randall and Jamie Stanton heading south to join the Kangaroos.

There will be a fresh look to the Lions, with former Carlton captain Lauren Arnell coming in along with 2017 All Australian Sam Virgo, who returns after missing last season with a knee injury.

Jesse Wardlaw and McKenzie Dowrick will be among five possible debutants when the Lions begin the season at Burpengary tomorrow against the Giants.

"The girls who have come through are really exciting," said Lutkins, a private in the Australian Defence Force.

"They'll bring their own weapons, their own game to the team."

The Lions also feel fortunate to have AFL premiership Lions Simon Black and Clark Keating in their arsenal as assistants to head coach Craig Starcevich.

"They've been invaluable with their experience and just little tips of the trade they are bringing into our game," Lutkins, 30, said.

"It's been amazing having them around this year."

While the competition has received criticism for its low scoring, All-Australian defender Lutkins says the focus is on just getting the four points each week.

"It's not even comparable to the men's game ... it's our own game," she said. "We play a lot less game time. We just go out there to play at our absolute best for the team and hopefully get the win."

The Lions head into the season buoyed by the mid-week announcement the Federal Government will pitch in with $15 million towards the club's new training and administration facility at Springfield.

With a 10,000 capacity stadium, it will eventually host the Lions' AFLW home games. Previously they've been played at South Pine, and this season the venue will be at Burpengary.

"We're actually going to have somewhere to call our home," said Ipswich product Lutkins.

"Everyone is pumped."