Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Liquidator seeks funds to investigate directors

Matthew Newton
by
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE liquidator of a Toowoomba land development company will apply to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for funding to investigate the activities of its director and former director. 

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants' Nikhil Khatri was appointed liquidator of Mareeba 01 Pty Ltd after creditors voted to wind up the company. 

Mr Khatri was previously the administrator of the company, which was placed in voluntary administration in November, owing just shy of $400,000 to the Australian Taxation Office. 

Mareeba 01 Pty Ltd was Toowoomba businessman Mark Peart's land development vehicle for Glenridge Estate, which involved the purchase and subdivision of two lots into 61 lots off Boundary St in Glenvale.

The last lot was sold in October. 

In his report to creditors, written while he was administrator, Mr Khatri said his preliminary investigations indicated company assets may have been transferred to a related entity for under value, "which is considered a breach of director duties". 

Shortly before Mr Khatri's appointment, directorship of the company changed from Mr Peart to Fiona Peart, and its name was changed. 

The report also noted that "the director (Fiona Peart) and former director (Mark Peart) have also been directors of three other entities which were placed into external administration within the last 14 months, two of which have proceeded into liquidation". 

"As a result, the director and former director meet the criteria for ASIC to consider director banning," Mr Khatri wrote. 

"I will make an application to ASIC to request funding to carry out an investigation and prepare a supplementary report and provide my recommendation on whether ASIC should consider disqualification of the current and former director from managing a corporation for up to five years." 

Mr Peart declined to comment when contacted. 

Mr Khatri said the director had advised the reason for the insolvency of the company was a downturn in Toowoomba property market and excessive debts incurred in relation to the project.

More Stories

glenridge estate glenvale road toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        premium_icon M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        News Tenders for the demolition of the condemned former council administration building will be considered next week in the next phase of the CBD’s revitalisation

        NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        premium_icon NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        News The debate over New Year’s Eve fireworks has reignited, with one community group...

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents will spend Christmas in their new homes

        New glamping experience to provide an escape

        premium_icon New glamping experience to provide an escape

        News It is an investment worth close to $1 million