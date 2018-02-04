Lisa Eglington returns to the east coast

FRASER Coast hockey players could see a lot more of Lisa and Nathan Eglington in years to come.

The Eglingtons lived at Perth, Western Australia, for 12 and 17 years respectively, but the impending birth of their second child in mid-2017 allowed the couple to reconsider their futures.

A return to the east coast was on the cards, but they had a choice between Lisa's home town of Maryborough, or Nathan's home at the Tweed.

Work determined the ultimate answer, and while Lisa was on maternity leave she found a similar role to the one she held with the ANZ in Perth.

"This was our chance to get back to where our family is," she said of their move to the Tweed

"Just having family nearby and coming back to something like this.

"The friends I have here, it is so good. And going back to Nathan's club, he's gone back in to some of his old friends.

"It's that country feel, it's such a nice atmosphere."

The Eglingtons don't typically run joint coaching clinics, but while it is not something they will pursue as a business Lisa indicated there will be more to come.

"We put a lot back into coaching, wherever my daughter plays we'll help out, and we'll coach our senior teams," she said.

"We'd love to (come back more often).

"It's a bit harder with two kids, but there's a lot of businesses out there who do that.

"It's not something we'd set up as a business but we're always happy to help. Now we're on the east coast these things will happen a lot more."