Lisa makes a real difference

CPL - Choice, Passion, Life's Lisa Colclough has the positive and colourful personality to perform the Screech program offered to clients and support workers. Boni Holmes

WHETHER it's just a smile or dancing around a group, Lisa Colclough believes she is making a difference.

As a childcare worker, Lisa knew she was destined for more and just over a year ago started working for CPL - Choice, Passion, Life.

CPL provides a variety of support and services for people with disabilities.

She has just taken over the Screech Arts sector.

Screech Arts is an innovative and inclusive performing arts school for creative spirits of all ages and abilities, currently operating at various CPL sites including Maryborough's recently opened building.

Lisa said it was about getting the clients to come out of their shell.

"The program is to assist in boosting their self-confidence, use their imagination, positive interactions with their peers and the other clients.

"It is not just CPL clients that come to us, we also have other organisations that participate like Endeavour, Blue Care, Learning and Lifestyle.

"It is also about the staff getting involved as well."

She said there was no segregating because you have additional needs.

"Everybody is equal and they do they best to their ability and whatever they feel comfortable with.

"We work towards making them feel that little bit more comfortable.

"I try to get everyone actively involved.

"For the shy ones I tone the voice down so I can be calming towards them to assist them to go along and then there are others who are out there I try be out there and bring out their personality which tends to have the ripple effect on the others."

CPL's Lisa Colclough had people dancing and cheersing as she demonstrated some of her Screech program at the opening of the new building Boni Holmes

Lisa performed a group demonstration for the opening of CPL's new premises. "It was a group session making those who participated feel comfortable talking in the group, able to recognise what their ability is in regards to their language.

"It is also about understanding emotions because when you have an extra ability sometimes your empathy and your emotions are very cloudy.

"Each client's needs are different and change from session to session.

"We build from that to what we do.

"We are just trial and error - what happens on the day is how far we get."

Lisa said she loved to make a difference.

"I believe I make a difference to someone - whether it's just me smiling at them or just putting my hand on their shoulder.

"Knowing that they are appreciated and not just somebody with additional needs.

"I don't believe they have a disability - they just have additional needs.

"Everybody has different abilities - it is just how they choose to shine."