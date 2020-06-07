Menu
VIRAL: The Lismore Catholic Diocese has undergone a digital transformation, mostly through Bishop Greg's masses being live-streamed on YouTube.
News

Lismore Catholic mass goes viral

Javier Encalada
7th Jun 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM
IN times of uncertainty and physical separation, Catholics have taken up a digital revolution, with masses by Bishop Gregory Homeming going viral lately.

One of Lismore Diocese's recent masses, uploaded on May 31, has already been watched more than 15,000 times, making it the second-highest viewed diocesan mass in Australia, only narrowly behind the Archdiocese of Sydney.

On a per-Catholic-in-the-diocese basis, however, Lismore Sunday masses are in front.

Bishop Greg's masses are live-streamed from the Carmelite Monastery at Goonellabah, where the nuns live a cloistered life.

To watch Bishop Greg's masses, the faithful must go to youtube.com.au and then search for Lismore Diocese.

 

 

In his recent Pentecostal mass, Bishop Gregory said Australians have been blessed as the lockdown has started to be lifted by the government.

"I exhort all Australians to maintain the social distancing, to do all that the government ask us, because it's quite clear that the government has got it right," he said.

"God has blessed us and we are coming through quite well.

"But let's not take it for granted, because it all depends upon our own responsibility".

From June 1, religious meetings can only be attended by up to 50 people.

Churches are open for prayers, confession, baptism, funerals and wedding, with different amount of allowed attendees.

The Catholic Diocese of Lismore comprises all the parishes from Tweed to Port Macquarie.

catholic mass lismore diocese northern rivers religion
