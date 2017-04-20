List of Anzac services on the Fraser Coast

IF you're planning on heading along to remember our war heroes on Anzac Day, we've created a list of services happening on the Fraser Coast to mark the annual event.

HERVEY BAY

Dawn Service: Parade outside the Hervey Bay RSL in Torquay Rd, 5am. Step off at 5.15am.

Dawn Service at Freedom Park at about 5.30am.

March back to RSL for drinks/breakfast 6am to 7.30am.

Main March: Parade in car park located in Hunter St, Pialba behind Woolworths at 8.45am, with step off at 9.15am.

Service at Freedom Park when all participants in position at about 9.45am.

Post-Main March: The closed Sub-Branch function will be held from about 10.45am to 1pm.

Two-up will start at 1pm and finish at 5pm.

ANZAC Day March 2016 - Hervey Bay. Gaven McGrath

MARYBOROUGH

Dawn Service: Ex-servicemen, women and current serving ADF Personal will gather at the Maryborough RSL at 4.30am. All service organisations and bands are to assemble in Adelaide St, adjacent to Maryborough RSL at 5.15am.

Parade moves off to the cenotaph at 5.30am.

Parade arrives at cenotaph, Queens Park 5.45am.

Main service: The main service will be held at the cenotaph at 9.30am.

TINANA

Dawn Service: War Memorial, Gympie Rd, Tinana at 5.30am.

TIARO

Dawn service: 1 Mayne St, Tiaro, 6am.

BURRUM HEADS

Community Hall, 41 Howard St, Burrum Heads at 8.15am.

Burrum District RSL

Dawn Service: Cenotaph, Steley St, Howard at 4.30am.

RIVER HEADS

Dawn Service: River Heads Community Hall, 5.50am.

The service will be followed by a Gun Fire Breakfast for a gold coin donation.

TOOGOOM

Dawn Service: Corner Toogoom and O'Regan Creek Rds, Toogoom, 5.45am.