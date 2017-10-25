List of houses you can go to Trick or Treat this Halloween

Wide Bay Houses Celebrating Halloween has released a list of houses participating in the popular trick or treat on October 31.

If you are taking part and your house isn't on the below list, head to Wide Bay Houses Celebrating Halloween's Facebook page to comment or private message.

- 78 Garden Drive Urangan ;7pm

- Mackay drive, Kawungan

- 78 Birabeen Avenue Pialba.

- 65 Birabeen avenue Pialba

- 2 Coventry Court Urraween

- 5 Rhys Court, Torquay

- Corner of Guard & Hibiscus street, Urangan

- 90 Hansen street, Urangan

- 55 Blaxland Road, Urraween ; 5-7pm only.

- 31 Blaxland Road, Urraween; only until 7.

- Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters

- Michelle Drive, Point Vernon

- 5 White Street Point Vernon

- Dayman Street, off of Ann Street, Torquay

- 791 River Heads Road, River Heads

- 268 O'Regans Creek Road, Toogoom

- 14 Galatea street. Point Vernon.

- 7 Rural View Court, Craignish. Candy outside.

- 178 Gilston road, wondunna.

- 44 john lane Mary borough

- 11 Goroka Street. Kawungan

- 25 Aurbury Street, Maryborough

- 89 John Street, Maryborough

- 166 Jupiter Street, Maryborough

- 146 Hammond Street Urangan - no later then 8:30

- 6 Elizabeth Street, Urangan

- 198 Ferry Street, Maryborough.

- 23 Amity Street Maryborough.

- 21 Swanview Court, Toogoom

- 290 Lennox Street, Maryborough. (Corner of Lennox & Churchill St)

- 62 Richmond Lane Maryborough.

- 8 Thornbill Drive, Eli Waters.

- 3 Rialto Court, Urangan

- 4 Palm Lodge Drive, Craignish

- 22 Seafarer Drive, River Heads

- 11 Protector Way, Eli Waters.

- 12 Maryanne Court, Point Vernon

- 1 Brynes Street, Eli Waters

- 793 Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan .

- 10 Mackay Drive Tinana, Maryborough.

- 41 Churchill street (dogs welcome to attend), Maryborough

- 29 Richmond Lane, Maryborough

- 224 Tooley street, Maryborough

- 132 Sussex Street, Maryborough

- 140 Jupiter Street, Maryborough

- 25 Panorama Drive, Bell Hilltop Maryborough

- Fort lane between Ann & Queen street, Maryborough

- 7 Cutlers Lane Maryborough

- 21 Zante Street Maryborough off Ann Street.