A full list of the Queensland Companies that have gone into voluntary administration in July.
List of QLD voluntary administrations in July

2nd Aug 2019 3:55 PM
THE directors of more than a dozen Queensland companies called in voluntary administrators over the past month. A voluntary administrator is usually appointed by a company's directors, after they decide that the company is insolvent or likely to become insolvent.

The most high profile was copper miner Cudeco which also has receivers and managers appointed by its major investor. At its peak, the company was valued at more than $1 billion. Another casualty was Brendale-based Walchime Kitchen & Bathroom which owes creditors an estimated $750,000, as reported in The Courier-Mail's City Beat column recently. And bowlers were left in the lurch as popular ten pin bowling centre Strathpine Hyperbowl shut its doors.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATOR

  • Company name: Delta Law Pty Ltd
    ACN: 116 936 264
    Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
    Administrators: Bill Cotter
    Appointment date: 29 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: 8 August 2019
  • Company name: Superior Formwork Constructions Pty Ltd
    ACN: 128 531 475
    Firm name: AMB Insolvency
    Administrators: Anne Marie Barley
    Appointment date: 25 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: 6 August 2019
  • Company name: Green Leaf Chef Pty Ltd t/as Green Leaf Chef Chinese Restaurant
    ACN: 629 513 293
    Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
    Administrators: Christopher Richard Cook
    Appointment date: Friday, 26 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Wednesday, 7 August 2019
  • Company name: Cerina Pty Limited
    ACN: 084 320 589
    Firm name: AMB Insolvency
    Administrators: Anne Marie Barley
    Appointment date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Friday, 2 August 2019
  • Company name: Jts Group Services Pty Limited
    ACN: 611 747 052
    Firm name: Not Disclosed
    Administrators: Trajan John Kukulovski
    Appointment date: Monday, 22 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Thursday, 1 August 2019
  • Company name: Carlswood Pty Limited
    ACN: 003 602 060
    Firm name: P A Lucas & Co
    Administrators: Peter Anthony Lucas
    Appointment date: 19/07/2019
    Creditors meeting date: 31/07/2019
  • Company name: Walchime Kitchen & Bathroom Pty Ltd
    ACN: 622 757 902
    Firm name: Cor Cordis
    Administrators: Darryl Kirk
  • Appointment date: Tuesday, 16 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Wednesday, 24 July 2019
  • Company name: Heritage Bay Pty Ltd trading as Strathpine Hyperbowl
    ACN: 050 326 086
    Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
    Administrators: Thyge Trafford-Jones and Domenic Calabretta
    Appointment date: 11 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: 23 July 2019
  • Company name: FGM Pty Ltd
    ACN: 140 782 421
    Firm name: Korda Mentha
    Administrators: Rahul Goyal & Jarrod Villani
    Appointment date: Tuesday, 9 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Friday, 19 July 2019
  • Company name: FG Pty Ltd
    ACN: 134 652 716
    Firm name: Korda Mentha
    Administrators: Rahul Goyal & Jarrod Villani
    Appointment date: Tuesday, 9 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Friday, 19 July 2019
  • Company name: CuDeco Limited
    ACN: 000 317 251
    Firm name: Cor Cordis
    Administrators: Matthew Leslie Joiner & Jeremy Joseph Nipps
    Appointment date: 5 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: 17 July 2019
  • Company name: BL Realty Pty Ltd trading as 'Professionals Insight Realty'
    ACN: 141 874 517
    Firm name: SV Partners
    Administrators: Anne Meagher
    Appointment date: 4 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: 16 July 2019
  • Company name: 60 Michael Ave QLD Pty. Ltd
    ACN: 165 465 976
    Firm name: SV Partners
    Administrators: Terry Grant Van der Velde
    Appointment date: Tuesday, 2 July 2019
    Creditors meeting date: Friday, 12 July 2019
