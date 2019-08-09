Menu
HEALTHY LUNCH: Eat healthy foods from the recommended five food groups.
List to help you stay on track

Boni Holmes
by
9th Aug 2019 11:11 AM
LAURELL'S TOP WEIGHT LOSS TIPS:

 

Join a Weight Watchers Club

 

Eat sensibly to live, not live to eat

 

Eat a least two serves of fruit and five serves of vegetables or salad a day

 

Drink at least eight glasses of water a day

 

Eat healthy foods from the recommended five food groups

 

Try and do some exercise each day, at least 30 minutes

 

Don't become a couch potato

 

Enjoy what you eat and everything in moderation

 

Don't class it as a diet, but a sensible and nourishing eating plan and a life change

 

Do not deprive yourself of any treats, but again everything in moderation

 

Keep treats to only once a week

 

Vary your meals each day

 

Try new recipes within a healthy eating plan

 

If you do stray off your eating plan for the day don't give up, start again the next day on your plan

