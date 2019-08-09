List to help you stay on track

HEALTHY LUNCH: Eat healthy foods from the recommended five food groups.

LAURELL'S TOP WEIGHT LOSS TIPS:

Join a Weight Watchers Club

Eat sensibly to live, not live to eat

Eat a least two serves of fruit and five serves of vegetables or salad a day

Drink at least eight glasses of water a day

Try and do some exercise each day, at least 30 minutes

Don't become a couch potato

Enjoy what you eat and everything in moderation

Don't class it as a diet, but a sensible and nourishing eating plan and a life change

Do not deprive yourself of any treats, but again everything in moderation

Keep treats to only once a week

Vary your meals each day

Try new recipes within a healthy eating plan

If you do stray off your eating plan for the day don't give up, start again the next day on your plan