List to help you stay on track
LAURELL'S TOP WEIGHT LOSS TIPS:
Eat sensibly to live, not live to eat
Eat a least two serves of fruit and five serves of vegetables or salad a day
Drink at least eight glasses of water a day
Eat healthy foods from the recommended five food groups
Try and do some exercise each day, at least 30 minutes
Don't become a couch potato
Enjoy what you eat and everything in moderation
Don't class it as a diet, but a sensible and nourishing eating plan and a life change
Do not deprive yourself of any treats, but again everything in moderation
Keep treats to only once a week
Vary your meals each day
Try new recipes within a healthy eating plan
If you do stray off your eating plan for the day don't give up, start again the next day on your plan