LIST: Wild women behaving badly in Fraser Coast courts

A number of cases of women behaving badly have been heard in Fraser Coast courts in recent months.

A number of cases of women behaving badly have been heard in Fraser Coast courts in recent months.

From twerking wildly in Maccas, attacking another woman at a bottle shop, to biting a security guard, here are five wild women who have faced court in recent times on the Fraser Coast.

Teen sentenced for lashing out after wild twerking antics

A woman‘s wild twerking caught the attention of police when they walked into a McDonald’s restaurant and witnessed her out of control behaviour.

Layla Cheyne North, 18, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

Layla Cheyne North, 18, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

The court heard North was at Dalby McDonalds about 12.30am on November 20 when, in an intoxicated state, she performed a handstand at the entrance of the restaurant.

Woman throws punches, rips victim’s shirt in bottle-o fight

A dispute between two women at a Maryborough bottle shop escalated into a shocking act of violence that left the victim in need of medical attention.

Raynna Lee Preston pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of assaults occasioning bodily harm.

Raynna Lee Preston, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the two women “exchanged words” before the victim told Preston she wished she could break her glasses.

Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

Biting a security guard landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting people performing a lawful duty.

Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard Sharp was drinking at the Carriers Arms Hotel in July when she became involved in an altercation with another woman.

When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

Knocking drink out of woman’s hand takes unexpected turn

Knocking a drink out of someone‘s hand at a Hervey Bay hotel had unexpected consequences for one woman.

Kamie Jessie Kruger knocked a drink out of another woman's hand. landing her before court.

Kamie Jessie Kruger appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to one count of assault.

The court heard she was at the Bayswater Hotel in Urangan when she approached another woman at the bar.

Kruger said “hello c**t” and knocked the drink from the other woman‘s hand.

Violent incident at family gathering lands woman in court

Tensions boiled over at a family gathering in Maryborough, with a violent assault landing a woman before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Katrina Lee Worboys appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Katrina Lee Worboys, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault when she appeared before the court on Tuesday.

The court heard a family dispute had arisen and Worboys was about to leave when the female victim “goaded” the defendant.