MAXIMUM EFFORT: Hervey Bay grappler Greg Atzori trains just a week out from his mixed martial arts title bout at Diamondback Fighting Championships in Adelaide.
Sport

LISTEN: Atzori ready to roll into DFC title bout

Matthew McInerney
by
12th Aug 2018 8:30 PM

GREG Atzori's black Adidas sweatsuit is dripping with sweat. It's Sunday morning, a time when many people are either sitting back and relaxing on their day off or out and about with the family.

The man known as The Tarantula is instead at a Nikenbah park, sweat pouring as the sun shines brightly in the cloudless sky.

ANNOUNCED: Atzori set to fight for DFC's new lightweight title

Alongside training partner, Samarai Drive MMA student and friend Levon McGrath, and watched by partner Mel and sons Taj and Oliver, Atzori is powering through his usual Sunday morning routine: an intense Parkfit session which includes a sledgehammer, kettleballs, battle rope and regular jogs.

This is the last Sunday before Atzori fights for a brand new belt: the Diamondback Fighting Championship's debut lightweight title.

There's no backward step, no shortcuts, and definitely no thought of quitting.

