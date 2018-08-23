Menu
LISTEN: Hervey Bay 100 organiser on the race changes

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

TRIATHLON: There will be several minor changes for this year's Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 competitors.

The swim leg, dubbed the "whale tail", will remain the same shape, though organiser Jeff Morris said the race direction will change.

"It just works as far as the tidal conditions we have," Morris said.

"The only difference this year is it's flipped. Instead of swimming from west to east, we'll be swimming from east to west."

The run course has moved 700m west to avoid a clash with the A-Class Catamaran National and World Championships, which will be held either side of the Hervey Bay 100 weekend.

"Instead of going Tuan Creek to the Hervey Bay Surf Club, we'll actually go from Seafront Oval to Torquay Hotel," he said.

The Hervey Bay 100 weekend, which includes the Kingfisher Bay Resort Barge2Beach and the Huntingdale Woods Super Saturday, will be held on November 17-18.

Go to hb100.com.au for more information and follow the links to enter.

