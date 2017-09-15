26°
Literature festival starts on the Fraser Coast

WHETHER you are a writer or reader, if literature is your passion, the next three days are your chance to be inspired by authors and publishers.

The festival Fraser Coast Lines in the Sand starts today, and some of the special events that are part of the festival still have spots available.

At the University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus, Gabriella Salmon will host a poetry workshop on Friday from 1pm.

On Saturday, there is a dinner with from 6.30pm.

And on Sunday, there are available spots in sessions with Nicole Alexander, Don Watson, and Dan Kelly.

For more information go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/libraries.

