LITTER BUGS: Stop spoiling our natural beauty

Clean Up Australia Day - Pialba State School students cleaning up along Pialba beach and foreshore. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

WITNESSED a litter bug on the Fraser Coast lately?

While I'm yet to catch someone in the act of littering, I see the evidence strewn on the sides of roads, hidden in grass and in gutters on my afternoon walks.

How hard is it to keep your litter in your vehicle until you get home instead of throwing it out of the window?

Not hard at all.

For those in the community who care about the environment and are actively doing something about it by taking part in Clean Up Australia Day on the weekend - congratulations, you should be proud to call yourself an Aussie.

I know if I ever spot someone in the act of littering I will make a point to let them know and I believe the more people we can point out the better.

While it may not stop the majority of these grubs, it could encourage some to think twice about it next time.

We live in such a beautiful place, let's keep it that way.

It shouldn't be up to those who respect the environment to always be picking up after the grubs in our society.

We need to educate them about the importance of recycling and disposing of waste correctly for the sake of the future generations.

If that means pointing out their disgusting behaviour then let's do it.

