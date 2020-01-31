Little Aussie battler born on Australia Day

Aussie Day Baby - Steven Herd and Angel Walker with their baby Adianna Kimberley-Skye Herd born on Australia Day. Photo: Cody Fox

BORN five weeks premature Adianna Kimberley-Skye Herd has already shown true Aussie spirit when she was born on 12.16am Australia Day to proud parents Steven Herd and Angel Walker.

Induced the day before at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Adianna weighed 2170 grams (4lb 7oz) when she was delivered.

“We are over the moon with our daughter’s birth but been getting little sleep in last couple of days,” Angel said.

Steven said there was very little Australia Day celebrating when their daughter’s birth snuck in just after midnight.

“We just slept when we could and spent as much time as we could with our daughter,” he said.

Angel just thought of her daughter’s name when driving in the car and stuck with the idea ever since.

Adianna according names.org means: father’s daughter, powerful, kind, sweet and quirky.

Her middle name is a combination of ‘Kimberley’ from her father’s sister who passed away when she was nine years old in 1997 and ‘Skye’ is Angels middle name.

Steven was very thankful for the great help from the staff at Hervey Bay Hospital and his employer.

“I have just started a new job at OSCA and I am very grateful for them being very understanding and supportive with Adianna’s birth.” he said.

Adianna is currently in the Special Care Unit and will be able to go home in a couple of weeks.