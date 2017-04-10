32°
Opinion

Little bird lucky to land at Hervey Bay: letter

10th Apr 2017 9:18 AM
THANK YOU: Reader Caroline Bryant wanted to thank a stranger for their help rescuing a bird down at WetSide recently.
THANK YOU: Reader Caroline Bryant wanted to thank a stranger for their help rescuing a bird down at WetSide recently. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THROUGH your paper, I would like to express my thanks to a young lady who helped me on Saturday, April 1.

While down near WetSide that morning, we saw a young bird that appeared to need some help, and with her assistance, and my spare shirt, was able to catch it.

Thanks Peter Gillespie and his Wide Bay Vet surgery staff.

They checked it over and because it was a seabird, and therefore needed specialist attention, took it to Australia Zoo. I'm happy to report that all is well with the 'patient', a bird known as Black Noddy.

It was dehydrated and exhausted, no doubt from being buffeted from the strong winds of 'Debbie' and when it recovered, will be released back into the wild.

So again, thank you to that young lady for her help in ensuring the survival of one of nature's little creatures.

CAROLINE BRYANT

Urraween

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcopinion fcwildlife letter to the editor

Man accused of Bay 'one punch attack' granted bail

Man accused of Bay 'one punch attack' granted bail

Tyler Robert Johns, 19, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning in custody, wearing a black shirt and thongs.

  • Crime

  • 10th Apr 2017 11:26 AM

COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on the Fraser Coast

Has your suburb been hit by crime on the Coast?

YOUR SAY: Community excited about revamp of Enzo's

Enzos on the foreshore at Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Olivia Taylor cannot wait to see it complete and in full swing.

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is now coming to Hervey Bay

Tiara McCutcheon,11, at the latest Maryborough CBD Party. The event is so popular, that it will be coming to Hervey Bay before the end of the year.

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

Local Partners

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is now coming to Hervey Bay

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

AN AUSTRALIAN newsreader has been sprung daydreaming on live TV. When she realised she was back on air, her reaction was phenomenal.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!