Little bird lucky to land at Hervey Bay: letter

THANK YOU: Reader Caroline Bryant wanted to thank a stranger for their help rescuing a bird down at WetSide recently.

THROUGH your paper, I would like to express my thanks to a young lady who helped me on Saturday, April 1.

While down near WetSide that morning, we saw a young bird that appeared to need some help, and with her assistance, and my spare shirt, was able to catch it.

Thanks Peter Gillespie and his Wide Bay Vet surgery staff.

They checked it over and because it was a seabird, and therefore needed specialist attention, took it to Australia Zoo. I'm happy to report that all is well with the 'patient', a bird known as Black Noddy.

It was dehydrated and exhausted, no doubt from being buffeted from the strong winds of 'Debbie' and when it recovered, will be released back into the wild.

So again, thank you to that young lady for her help in ensuring the survival of one of nature's little creatures.

CAROLINE BRYANT

Urraween