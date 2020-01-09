‘Little champion’: Little girl helps save baby brother

While Zoe Lloyd’s father Ken desperately tried to stop eight-month-old Oscar from choking to death on his dinner, she calmly called triple-0 and guided paramedics to the family’s Gold Coast hinterland home.

SHE'S the wonder of Wongawallan, a five-year-old girl who helped to save her baby brother's life.

While Zoe Lloyd's father Ken desperately tried to stop eight-month-old Oscar from choking to death on his dinner, she calmly called triple-0 and guided paramedics to the family's Gold Coast hinterland home.

The nearby Mount Tamborine ambulance crew arrived within minutes, avoiding a family tragedy just before Christmas.

Zoe Lloyd, 5, called triple-0 last November when her baby brother Oscar, 8-months, started choking on his food. Today she was reunited with the paramedic who came to help, Garry O’Brien. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Yesterday the Lloyd family were reunited with paramedic Garry O'Brien who treated Oscar on the night.

He said it was an incredible example of the importance of teaching young children details such as their phone numbers and home address.

"It's so, so important for young kids in the community to know how to dial triple-0 and to recite their address," Mr O'Brien said. "Zoe did such a fantastic job."

Mr Lloyd, an operating theatre nurse, said Zoe was 'a little champion' who showed poise beyond her years while he used his training to keep his boy alive.

Zoe Lloyd, 5, her baby brother Oscar, 8-months and paramedic Garry O'Brien. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

"I was trying to keep calm, but it's always stressful when it's your own child you're dealing with, but Zoe was really good under pressure," he said.

"I was trying to work on Oscar and I had my fingers down his throat and Zoe just asked:

'Daddy, do you want me to call an ambulance?' and I said 'do you know the number?' and she said: 'zero zero zero' and off she went and called the ambulance.

"She was incredibly calm and she told the dispatcher: 'my little brother Oscar is only eight months old and he is choking.'

"She really was fantastic through the whole process and we're really proud of her."

Mr Lloyd said living in the hinterland meant he and his wife had drummed in to Zoe the importance of knowing her address and emergency telephone numbers.

Paramedic Garry O'Brien. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

It wasn't Zoe's only achievement of the holidays - the five-year-old this week climbed Mount Warning (Wollumbin) 'all by myself to the very top'.

The siblings share a strong bond, with Zoe saying she loved Oscar, who has since made a complete recovery, '10,000 muches'.

During yesterday's reunion, the children were presented with teddy bears from the Queensland Ambulance Service, which were quickly named Garry and Jess after the paramedics who rushed to the Lloyd family home on the night.