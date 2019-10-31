‘Little champion’ taken too soon in accident

Tributes are flowing for former St Columban's College student Hayden Lyttle who died in a single vehicle crash at Beachmere, north of Brisbane, on Sunday.

TRIBUTES are flowing for a teenage boy killed in a car crash at Beachmere, north of Brisbane, on Sunday.

Hayden Lyttle, a former St Columban's College student, and an aspiring cricketer, died after the car he was driving went through a fence into a dam on a private property at Beachmere at about 7.40pm.

Mates, family and teammates have posted a number of tributes to Hayden on social media.

Mother Dee Lyttle replied to a tribute on Caloundra Cricket Club's Facebook page thanking the community for its support.

"Thankyou for your kind words he was our little champion who will be painfully missed by me, Norm his sister Steph Lyttle and Jyhe Hambly," she wrote.

His aunty Joan Noble Dunlop posted on Facebook:

"I am so broken and have no words. Yesterday afternoon my 17yr old nephew Hayden Lyttle died in a car crash. You gained your wings too early and trying to process this is just too much. Love you always and forever. Fly high little one".

Caloundra Cricket Club wrote on Facebook: "Today we remember Hayden Lyttle just 17 years young and his innings ended way to early. It's an extremely difficult post for CCC to place on FB. We have lost one of our young players over the weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at the time of great loss … RIP Little Champion … love from CCC."

Former coach Peter Procopis wrote: "I was fortunate enough to teach and coach Hayden at St Columban's College; and I had the honour of coaching him at a school holiday clinic a few years back. I remember energy; skill; warmth; and a million-dollar grin; as well as one of the best schoolboy catches I've ever seen when he became horizontal to pull in an incredible snare.

"RIP Hayden and warm, caring thoughts to the Lyttle family at this terribly sad time."

Tributes showed that Hayden made great effort to put others first.

Paul Henderson wrote on the Caloundra Cricket Club Facebook page:

"Our Sam played with him a couple of seasons ago. I turned up to pick Sam up from training one day and he hadn't had a bat yet. Hayden stayed behind and bowled to Sam to make sure he got a hit - even though he was completely stuffed. Little actions like that speak volumes.

Condolences to the family.

Rest In Peace Hayden."

Shayne Carter said Hayden was " absolute champion young man and talented cricketer".

Brad Bailey wrote: "Rip Hayden Lyttle. Gone way too soon. Condolences to the family and friends"

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the car on Bishop Road prior to or after the crash to contact police.

Any witnesses who may have stopped and left the scene prior to police or emergency services arriving, are asked to contact police.