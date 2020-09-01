Little hospital heroes given boost to keep up the fight

FORGET Captain American, Thor or Iron Man – meet Khyzer Cross.

The five-year-old Hervey Bay boy already has plenty of superhero cred, as every day is a fight to stay healthy.

Now, he has some help to look and feel even more heroic.

Khyzer, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was six weeks old, is one of the Hervey Bay Hospital paediatric patients who will benefit from a donation made by MACE Wide Bay.

The motorcycle group’s touching donation included Warrior Shields, to be given to children battling long-term illnesses.

Khyzer Cross, a regular patient at Hervey Bay Hospital's paediatric ward. Khyzer, 5, lives with cystic fibrosis. Khyzer is excited about his new Super T-shirt and Hero Shield.

MACE also donated Supertees – superhero-styled shirts specially designed to allow cords and tubes to be fed through, so young patients can wear them while getting treatment.

The group also handed two Nintendo Switches, donated by Santini’s Hervey Bay, to the ward.

Khyzer’s mum, Melissa, said the gifts would help brighten the day for kids like Khyzer.

She said when he was getting treatment, Khyzer often had to spend days at time alone in his room.

Melissa said isolation for the sake of health was nothing new to her family.

“With the coronavirus, what you’re doing now is our every day, pandemic or not,” she said.

“It can get overwhelming sometimes but we try to keep positive.”

Khyzer is a keen superhero fan and putting on his Supertee brought a beaming smile to his face.

Michael "Gator" Johns, president of MACE Wide Bay, dressed as Thor to present gifts to the Hervey Bay Hospital's paediatrics ward.

Michael Johns – also known as Gator – is president of the MACE Wide Bay chapter.

He said it was a special moment to donate the gifts.

Mr Johns said he hoped the shields and shirts would help give young patients confidence as they faced treatment and testing.

“It’s to help them through those trying times when Mum or Dad can’t necessarily hold their hand,” he said.

“We hope it can boost their confidence enough to battle through it.”

The idea for the donation came from MACE member and child liaison officer, John “Wheels” Wieland.

Mr Wieland saw the importance of providing joy and fun to young patients while fighting his own cancer battle.