Planting trees for National Tree Day in Maryborough on Sunday.
Planting trees for National Tree Day in Maryborough on Sunday. Contributed
News

Little ones not afraid to get hands dirty at M'boro event

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LITTLE hands were put to good use when dozens of children and families gathered at Pioneer Park in Maryborough yesterday for National Tree Day.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Paul Truscott were among those at the event, which had the aim of planting 1000 native species that had been grown by volunteers at the Fraser Coast Community Nursery.

There were also displays and a barbecue lunch for those who volunteered.

Cr Truscott estimated about 100 people turned up.

As well as families, Scout and Rotary groups also pitched in for the event, he said.

"Pioneer Park has been the focus of regular tree plantings and weeding work," he said.

"Residents using the park regularly see koalas nestling in the branches of trees in the park so our goal is to enlarge the vegetation buffer along the Mary River to increase biodiversity and wildlife habitat and link the park to other parks and native bushland in the area."

The council's Community Environment Program team co-ordinated the event.

"Council parks crews had 1000 holes dug prior to the start this morning and at the rate of planting while I was there and with the amount of people, I couldn't see them not meeting (the target)," Cr Truscott said.

fccouncil fraser coast maryborough national tree day
Fraser Coast Chronicle

