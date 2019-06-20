Little rippers, big fights for Hervey Bay Muay Thai gym

MUAY THAI: The Rippers Muay Thai gym is creating a name for itself, with its fighters taking on the best in Queensland.

For co-owner Courtney Rainbow the hard training the fighters do is paying off in the ring.

"We train our fighters to be on the front foot when they fight,” Rainbow said.

"It creates a good impression on the judges and also it makes our fighters appear confident.”

This approach is bearing results, with two of the gym's fighters scoring unanimous points decisions in Muay Thai bouts at the Powerhouse event in Mackay on Saturday.

Peter Degroot retained his Queensland number one amateur ranking in the 63.51kg class after his fight.

"The win on Saturday now allows Peter to fight for the Queensland Amateur title which we hope to hold at their Hervey Bay night in September,” Rainbow said.

"He was outstanding the other night showing his fighting class to his opponent.

"He kept following our mantra of moving forward and used some cracking elbow shots to stun the other fighter.”

Brody Freese also travelled to Mackay for his first official fight and dominated in his win.

"He was throwing and landing more punches than his opponent,” Rainbow said.

"The success of our fighters and our program is drawing more people to the gym.”