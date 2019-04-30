Little Rippers return home with seven medals from Nationals

MEDAL HAUL: Little Rippers Gym owner Courtney Rainbow with her successful fighters retutrn home from the National Muay Thai Championships with seven medals.

MARTIAL ARTS: For former Muay Thai World Champion Courtney Rainbow her driving force now is to coach and train new champions.

Rainbow is one of the owners of Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay and is coaching fighters in a sport that she loves.

Muay Thai or Thai boxing is a combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques

This discipline is known as the "art of eight limbs" as it is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins.

The recent National Championships were held on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Rippers gym sent seven fighters of their fighters to compete.

The team returned home with a staggering seven medals including two gold, two silver and three bronze.

Rainbow was not surprised by the results.

"I wasn't surprised they all won medals, they work really hard,” she said.

" I am blessed to have the fighters we have in our team here in Hervey Bay,”

Rainbow won a World Title in 2010 and wants to ensure others can learn and enjoy the disciplines of the sport.

"Our team train a couple of hours a day , six days a week,” she said.

Co-owner of the gym Jack McInnes was successful at the National Championships winning gold in the Open Division.

The result creates an opportunity for him to compete at the World Titles to be held in Thailand in July.

McInnes is waiting to see if he receives an invitation.

Brody Lindrea also won gold in the C Class.

C Class is for fighters who have only had five or less fights.

Patien Rainbow won silver in the 12-13 age group and is now ranked third in the world in her age group.

Rhyleigh Moller also won silver in the C class.

The other three fighters who all won bronze medals included Graeme Clarke in the 10-11 years and Kaitlyn Selway in the Open 75 plus kilogram division.

Peter DeGroot also won bronze in the Adult B Class.

B Class is for fighters who have fought between 5 and 15 Muay Thai fights.

Rainbow hopes that the recent success of her students will encourage others to take up the sport.

"We always welcome any new members who want to come and have a try,” Rainbow said.