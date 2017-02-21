LIVE BLOG: Married at First Sight bride visits M'boro

WELCOME to tonight's live blog. Maryborough's Sean Hollands is bringing his bride Susan Rawlings to Queensland to see his home town. This could be make or break for the adorable couple. Keep up to date with us throughout the show!

7.43PM: We've dropped in on Alene and Simon and Cheryl and Andrew. Now it's time to visit Sean's farm, which Susan is seeing for the first time.

7.45PM: They're at Sean's Maryborough farm. There's no air con. There's food lying on the ground. Susan seems a little concerned so far. Is she impressed? Sean has to stay in Maryborough to be near his kids, so it's up to Susan to move.

7.46PM: "Quiet." That's Susan's first reaction to the farm. Hard to see if this is a positive or negative reaction. And Sean just offered Susan a frozen meal. She seems unimpressed!

7.47PM: Susan seems unsure of living on the farm. I hope Sean gets her a decent meal, stat.

7.56PM: So Michelle seems less than impressed that Jesse still lives at home. Anthony has brought Nadia back to his home. And it's definitely a shock for his family when Andrew brings Cheryl home instead of Lauren!

758PM: Now we go to Nick and Sharon in Melbourne. These two have had a few problems lately, relating to his regular visits to see strippers. Now he is introducing her to some friends and she's understandably nervous.

8.04PM: Sharon and Nick are meeting his family and friends. He's brought up the stripper thing. Oh no.

8.07PM: They've moved past the dreaded stripper thing and seem to be getting along quite well. The night is looking up.

8.08PM: Andy and Vanessa. Oh right, they're still on the show. They seem alright! Friends are coming over to visit. I'd forgotten these two were still around...

8.10PM: The best mate doesn't like Vanessa...controversy!

8.11PM: A look at what's ahead for Susan and Sean...this is making me nervous. They had a grab of Sean saying he's heartbroken. Come on guys, you're perfect together <3

8.16PM: Day two on the farm. Sean's giving Susan a rude awakening. And hopefully making her a cup of tea.

8.18PM: Susan says she knows Sean's passion is here. She says he needs a wife to completely love his passion.

She knows he has qualities she's looking for, but she doesn't know if this is the life she's looking for.

And she just wants to have breakfast. But they still need to feed to horses. Such is life on the farm!

8.20PM: Things are not going too well in Sydney for Nadia and Anthony. He's kind of showing the worst side of himself.

8.21PM: First a snarky comment over the lettuce, then a wi-fi meltdown. Can't say Anthony is doing himself any favours right now.

8.22PM: Right now this hasn't been the best advertisement for Maryborough. It has already been described as "remote" by the experts on the series. Let's hope Sean takes Susan off the farm and gives her a real taste of the Heritage City.

8.27PM: Back to Jesse and Michelle in Adelaide. This couple has seemed a bit awkward at times. But today, visiting the markets, the mood does seem to be better.

8.30PM: Talk has inevitably turned to moving. Will Jesse leave Adelaide or will Michelle leave Perth? There seems to be a lot of pressure on the girls to be the ones to move so far in this episode.

8.31PM: Sharon and Nick seem to be really getting along. Maybe they just needed some time by themselves to really connect.

8.36PM: Back to Alene and Simon. Alene is way too adorable. Apparently she knows the names of no baby animals.

8.38PM: And she gets attacked by a calf. Sorry, baby cow.

8.39PM: Andrew is singing Cheryl a song as they sit by the water. That he wrote while she was in the shower. She says it's "really cute". It's very romantic.

8.41PM: Things turn pear-shaped when Andrew tries to steal a kiss. Cheryl just wants to take is slow and Andrew seems a bit offended.