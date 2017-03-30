30°
LIVE BLOG: 'We've never seen anything like this'

Madura McCormack, Jodie Munro O’Brien, Chris Clarke | 30th Mar 2017 10:54 AM Updated: 12:33 PM

AS PARTS of Brisbane and the southeast disappear under water and roads become impassable, residents are capturing the drama as it unfolds.

Multiple roads have been closed, all schools from Agnes Water to the NSW border are also closed, as well as multiple businesses. Live updates on all closures can be found here.

Scott Martin has recently moved into his high-set Queenslander home on Longlands St, East Brisbane and has not yet experienced a rain event like this.
 

 

Water quickly rose in the street, engulfing parked cars and motorbikes and gushing into the yards of the nearby homes.

"We've only just moved here from Sydney, so this is our first experience in the rain like this," Mr Martin said from the balcony of his house as water flowed underneath.

"The neighbours have kept us informed about what's gone on in the past."

Mr Martin said he knew the rain was coming, but was still not expecting so much of it.

"We are as prepared as we can be but there was nothing much we could do," he said.

"We knew it was coming but we didn't know how bad it would be."

The couple's washing machine and dryer downstairs had been lifted up higher than usual in preparation for the weather event, but not high enough as water swirled by.

Luckily Mr Martin had moved his car higher up the street earlier in the day.

Aerial photos of the damage done by now ex-tropical cyclone Debbie are emerging.

Authorities are reporting road closures as they happen, check the blog below for the latest updates and news.

 

BREAKING: Lenthalls Dam expected to overflow soon

The dam is currently sitting at 85% and is still rising. An assessment will be made on Thursday afternoon to decide how much water will be released.

Water police warn they may not be able to rescue

Rough seas and fearless surfers at Point Cartwright.

The message for those with large sailing vessels is the same.

Rain overnight, gale wind warning for Hervey Bay, Fraser Is

Generic rain photo from Pixabay.com Photo Contributed

Storms and heavy falls are forecast for the region.

Expect to be arrested or fined if you ignore flood warnings

Out enjoying the wet weather. Some of the showers wer quite heavy, you can just see the outdoor seats at Moffat Beach.

Avoid being out on the roads during wild weather.

