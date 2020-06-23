LIVE COVERAGE: Rates rebate, freeze to be adopted

10.25AM: Cr Seymour has presented a budget item titled "Coronavirus rates relief".

He did not provide specifics on the budget item in the meeting as it was detailed on the budget papers in front of councillors.

It was carried unanimously.

More information on this budget item to come.

10.15AM: The meeting has moved to the formal presentation of budget policies.

10.12AM: Cr Seymour has concluded his opening address by thanking his colleagues for rising to the challenges of coronavirus.

He said this budget was about building better communities and stimulating our local economy.

10.10AM: Cr George Seymour says the budget will include a $100 COVID-19 rates rebate.

The council will also be freezing the minimum rates and extending rates capping policy.

Three quarters of ratepayers will pay the same general rates as last year, or less, he said.

The council's capital works budget for this financial year will be $134 million, Cr Seymour said.

He outlined a list of planned projects, including major works in the region's cities as well upgrade in small outlying towns.

For example, he said the residents of Doongul could expect a bridge upgrade.

More information on capital works plans to come.

10.05AM: Mayor George Seymour has opened the meeting by acknowledging the traditional Butchulla land owners.

He has described the budget as "an unprecedented budget to unprecedented times".

"2020 will always be known as the year of coronavirus," he said.

"We will never forget how the virus has changed our daily lives.

"Every part of society has felt the economic impacts of COVID-19

"He said the council was predicting a one-off operating defecit of $7 million.

"This is why we want a surplus nine years out of 10.

"We're tackling this financial challenge head on and doing everything we can to minimise the impact on residents.

"Council has taken a $3 million hit to our revenue."

10AM: The Fraser Coast Regional Council budget meeting is under way at Maryborough City Hall this morning.

This is set to be a unique budget, given the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Mayor George Seymour last week told the Chronicle COVID-19 assistance measures would be included in the budget.

These will be in addition to the $1 million relief package the council announced in March.

We will provide you with up-to-the-minute coverage from this important budget meeting.