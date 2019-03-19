Revealed: NRL teams Round 2

HERE are all the teams for Round 2 with analysis from SuperCoach Tom Sangster.

Dragons v Rabbitohs

Thursday, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6.50pm (All times AEST)

Dragons: 1.Gareth Widdop 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore, 15 Matt Dufty 16. Josh Kerr 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18 Zac Lomax, 20, 21 Reece Robson, 22 Jonus Pearson

SuperCoach news: Jacob Host and Blake Lawrie are both serious cheapie prospects. Host retains his edge back row spot, while Lawrie starts at lock for Tyson Frizell (lacerated testicle). Josh Kerr joins the interchange.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Dane Gagai 3. Greg Inglis 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange 14. Liam Knight 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Kyle Turner. Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Connor Tracey 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Mawene Hiroti

SuperCoach news: SuperCoach cheapie Corey Allan drops off the bench for Kyle Turner.

Jordan Rapana has been named in the starting side. Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Raiders v Storm

Friday, 5pm, GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aiden Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Joseph Tapine 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. John Bateman. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Ryan Sutton 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. JJ Collins 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Jack Murchie

SuperCoach news: Jordan Rapana (shoulder) is a shock early return from injury. Bailey Simonsson drops to reserves.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane.. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Patrick Kaufusi Reserves: 18. Marion Seve 19. Albert Vete 20. Ryan Papenhuyzen 21. Billy Walters

SuperCoach news: Tom Eisenhuth (fractured larynx) is replaced on the bench by Patrick Kaufusi. Joe Stimson (back) misses out yet again.

James Roberts could bit fit for the Queensland derby. (AAP image, John Gass)

Broncos v Cowboys

Friday, 6.55pm, Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Tevita Pangai Junior 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. David Fifita 13. Matt Gillett. Interchange: 14. Kotoni Staggs 15. Jaydn Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Shaun Fensom Reserves: 18. Pat Carrigan 19. Pat Mago 20. Richie Kennar 21. Gehamat Shibasaki.

SuperCoach news: James Roberts (back) has been named and is a chance to play despite an injury in Round 1. Matt Lodge (suspension, round four) is replaced by Tevita Pangai Jnr at prop. David Fifita starts in the second row with Jaydn Su'A back to the bench. Shaun Fensom is the new man on the interchange.

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu 2. Nene Macdonald 3. Justin O'Neill 4. Tom Opacic 5. Javid Bowen 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Josh McGuire 16. Mitchell Dunn 17 Francis Molo. Reserves: 18 Ben Hampton 19 Jake Clifford 20 Gideon Gela-Mosby 23 Enari Tuala

SuperCoach news: No changes following a big win over the Dragons.

Ryley Jacks gets his chance for the Titans.

Sharks v Titans

Saturday, 2pm, Shark Park

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Josh Morris, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Paul Gallen (C). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jayson Bukuya, 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Jack Williams. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Kyle Flanagan, 20. Bronson Xerri, 21. Braden Hamlin-Uele

SuperCoach news: No changes.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Brenko Lee, 6. AJ Brimson, 7. Ryley Jacks, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Ryan James, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Phillip Sami, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Max King, 17. Bryce Cartwright. Reserves: 18. Mitch Rein, 19. Jai Whitbread, 20. Leilani Latu, 21. Jesse Arthurs

SuperCoach news: Tyrone Roberts (achilles) and Ash Taylor (quad) are both injured with Ryley Jacks and AJ Brimson the new halves combination. Anthony Don scores a wing spot over Phillip Sami, who drops to the bench.

Herman Ese'ese has been called into the Knights side. AAP Image/Darren Pateman.

Knights v Panthers

Saturday, 4:30pm, McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Connor Watson, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Kalyn Ponga, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. James Gavet, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Herman Ese'ese. Reserves: 18. Josh King, 19. Jamie Buhrer, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Brodie Jones

SuperCoach news: Daniel Saifiti (knee) is replaced on the bench by Herman Ese'ese.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. James Fisher-Harris, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Hame Sele. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Frank Winterstein, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Jack Hetherington Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Liam Martin, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

SuperCoach news: Sione Katoa (concussion) returns at hooker, with Wayde Egan moving to the bench and Jarome Luai out of the 17. Frank Winterstein replaces Tyrell Fuimaono on the interchange.

Roosters recruit Angus Crichton remains on the bench. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sea Eagles v Roosters

Saturday, 6:30pm, Lottoland

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliott, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Toafofoa Sipley, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Kelepi Tanginoa Reserves: 18. Trent Hodkinson, 19. Tevita Funa, 20 Lloyd Perrett, 21 Lachlan Croker

SuperCoach news: Addin Fonua-Blake (suspension) is replaced at starting prop by Toafofoa Sipley with Corey Waddell joining the bench. Trent Hodkinson loses the bench utility spot to Manase Fainu.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Brett Morris, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend (c), 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Isaac Liu, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Lindsay Collins, 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Nat Butcher, 19. Matt Ikuvalu, 20. Sitili Tupouniua, 21. Poasa Faamausili

SuperCoach news: No changes, with star recruit Angus Crichton again named on the bench after playing just 19 minutes on the weekend.

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay has opted against making any changes. Picture: AAP

Bulldogs v Eels

Sunday, 3:05pm, ANZ Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Christian Crichton 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Marcelo Montoya 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Corey Harawira-Naera 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Jack Cogger 20. Nick Meaney 21. Chris Smith 22. Ofahiki Ogden

SuperCoach news: Unchanged despite a massive loss to the Warriors.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Josh Hoffman 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Jaeman Salmon 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Kane Evans 17. David Gower. Reserves: 18. Bevan French 19. Oregon Kaufusi 20. George Jennings 21. Andrew Davey

SuperCoach news: Michael Jennings (suspension) is replaced by Josh Hoffman at centre. Nathan Brown (pectoral) is replaced at lock by Tepai Moeroa, who shifts from prop to accommodate Junior Paulo (hamstring).

Will Smith is replaced on the bench by Jaeman Salmon. George Jennings (knee) could be a late inclusion after being named in reserves, which could be bad news for SuperCaoch cheapie Maika Sivo.

Moses Mbye could be a late inclusion in the 17. Picture: AAP

Tigers v Warriors

Sunday, 24th March, 5:10pm, Campbelltown Stadium

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson, 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Esan Marsters 5. Robert Jennings 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Elijah Taylor. Interchange: 14. Russell Packer 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Moses Mbye 19. Josh Reynolds 20. Matthew Eisenhuth. 21. Chris McQueen

SuperCoach news: No changes to the 17, although Moses Mbye (knee) and Josh Reynolds are both available after being included in reserves. David Nofoaluma (shoulder) remains sidelined.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Adam Keighran 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Nathaniel Roache 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Adam Blair 12. Tohu Harris 13. Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Sam Lisone 16. Leeson Ah Mau 17. Isaiah Papali'i. Reserves: 18. Gerard Beale 20. Chanel Harris-Tavita 22. Issac Luke 23. Ligi Sao

SuperCoach news: Owners of cheapie Lachlan Burr have received a boost, with the journeyman retaining his starting lock spot despite the returns of Issac Luke (shoulder) and Isaiah Papali'i (disciplinary). Papali'i joins the bench in jersey No. 17, while Luke has been named out of the 17 in jersey No. 22.