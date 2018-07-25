LIVE COVERAGE: Sport Precinct business plan to be discussed

UPDATE (11AM): THE council has voted on a number of changes to a development along Drury Lane after residents from Yarrilee Dr objected to its environmental impacts.

Councillors voted unanimously to incorporate native bush seed mix and more native screening for residents.

A report will also be prepared on two additional motions in the item moved by Cr Rolf Light, one of them involving the development of an earth buffer zone.

EARLIER (10.30AM): THE business plan for the controversial Sport Precinct will be a hot topic of discussion as councillors debate the report in their meeting today.

Councillors have gathered in Burrum Heads today for the meeting, with a sizeable crowd in attendance.

Other items of interest in the agenda include a report on economic opportunities with China, a development application for a residential and district centre in Nikenbah, and land management plans for Cheelii Lagoon, Maria Creek and Round Island, among others.

A motion on backflow prevention devices will also be discussed in confidential.

More to come.