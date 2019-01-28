Heat end Sixers' reign with thrilling win

The Heat's Delissa Kimmince puts her back into it. Picture: AAP

A COURAGEOUS innings from Heat star Beth Mooney has delivered Brisbane its first Women's Big Bash League title.

The Heat claimed a thrilling last-over victory in the WBBL final against the Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Heat's three-wicket win came with only four balls to spare, stopping the Sixers from claiming their third straight title.

Needing 132 to win, opener Mooney produced a fantastic 65 from 46 balls despite suffering from heat exhaustion in the searing Sydney temperatures.

The Australian T20 star hit nine fours and combined for a 74-run partnership with captain Kirby Short (29 from 35) to give the Heat a chance after a shaky start at 2-14.

The Heat were on track for victory with Mooney and Short at the crease before losing 3-5 to fall from 2-98 to 5-103.

But they recovered and batter Laura Harris brought up the winning runs with a boundary in the final over of the match.

Bowling first, the Heat restricted the dangerous Sixers to a modest 7-131 from 20 overs.

The Heat's bowlers all chipped in, with all-rounder Grace Harris the pick of the bunch with 3-23.

The Heat gave Sixers star Ellyse Perry a life on 23 when Laura Harris dropped a simple catch in the outfield, but they managed to restrict the WBBL's best player to 33 from 37 balls.

The Heat's tidy bowling performance paved the way for Brisbane to claim its first WBBL title in the competition's fourth year.

