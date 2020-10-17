Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament

by Brayden Heslehurst
17th Oct 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Championship aspirations could be made or ruined today as teams compete for a spot in tomorrow's final on day three of the Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior tournament.

With the pool stages over, we are now at the business end of the competition with some epic match-ups headlining the quarters and semi-finals at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre today.

There have been some impressive performances from some of the state's best young basketball talent over the first two days of competition but now is where legends are made as teams try and earn a place in tomorrow afternoon's championship game.

 

DAY 3 SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v Marsden SHS

9.20am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Dakabin SHS v Southport SHS

10.40am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Villanova College v Hillcrest Christian College

12pm: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Brisbane SHS v Chisholm Catholic College

1.20pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Moreton Bay College v St James College

2pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Kings Christian College v Southport SHS

4pm: Boys Div 1 Semi-Final

5.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Semi-Final

6.40pm: Boys Div 1 Crossover

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament

More Stories

Show More
basketball queensland cbsq livestreaming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast property owner fined $40k for illegal land clearing

        Premium Content Coast property owner fined $40k for illegal land clearing

        Council News A Fraser Coast man has copped a massive fine for breaching council rules

        GALLERY: Every arrival at the Xavier Catholic College formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: Every arrival at the Xavier Catholic College formal

        News Students stun on red carpet, dance night away after eased restrictions

        Why crash cop’s connection to military museum runs deep

        Premium Content Why crash cop’s connection to military museum runs deep

        News Famously frank former forensic crash investigator and military buff lands a new...

        EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Opinion It’s anyone’s game and the behaviour of major parties could be playing into minor...