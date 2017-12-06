UPDATE: Dundowran development will include road upgrades

1.50PM: And that's it for the year! Councillors have closed the meeting after a brief confidential section.

The remaining developments have passed the vote, meaning the developers can start planning their projects.

But councillor Rolf Light has raised concerns about the impact more traffic will have on Dundowran with the new residential proposal there.

He said he's concerned the visibility of the downhill section going into Ansen's Rd is a safety concern.

A council officer said there were plans to relocate the Ansen's Rd and Burrum Heads Rd intersection and put in more traffic controls.



11:10AM: A MAJOR residential development for Dundowran has been approved by the council.

More than 2000 residential lots will be developed over a 20 year period in an area near Anson's Rd in Dundowran.

It's part of about $481 million worth of developments being debated by councillors today.

Councillor Denis Chapman called it the biggest infrastructure spend in an open meeting last week.

The developments include:

Residential developments in Links Crt, Urraween

Master planned community in Dundowran

Relocatable home park on Booral Rd, Urangan

Rock revetment wall in Burruum Heads

48 lots plus open spaces in Emerald Park Way, Urangan

10:50AM: THE council will provide support for a master plan for the proposed Tinana Sport Reserve.

The master plan outlines the redevelopment of the current athletics oval and sporting area in Tinana, as well as the construction of a new indoor hockey and multipurpose sports facility.

A further report on the business case will be prepared by the council at a later date.

10:30AM: Good morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting.

Today is the last meeting before councillors break for the new year.

Today's meeting comes after mayor Chris Loft was warned he could be stood aside by the State Government pending his court date.

Cr Loft now has seven days to convince the State Government he should not be stripped of his right to lead the Fraser Coast Council.

More to come.