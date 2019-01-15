Menu
COUNTRY ROCK: The cast of multi-talented and internationally respected musicians will bring The King of Country Rock Tour to life at the Brolga Theatre next month.
Whats On

LIVE: Get your toes tapping with the country kings

Kerrie Alexander
by
15th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
AN EPIC musical solute to one of America's number one country rock legends is coming to the Brolga Theatre next month.

On February 9, the stage will light up with The Kings of Country Rock Tour; The Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

This two-hour stage spectacular captures the sounds and excitement of America's country rock icons, featuring all the timeless rock n' roll classics that defined The Eagles and CCR as '70s superstars.

Part one of the highly acclaimed show takes the audience on a musical journey of The Eagles- the highest-selling American band in the US.

Master pieces like Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Already Gone, One of These Nights, Lyin' Eyes, Desperado and more are faithfully reproduced.

Part two of the show kicks into overdrive, featuring the chart topping sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

With more than 26million album sales in the US alone, it was CCR's take of Dale Hawkins' rockabilly classic Suzie Q that set an irrepressible force in motion and made the band a platinum household name.

CCR anthems like Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Up Around The Bend, Born On The Bayou, and Have You Ever Seen The Rain are sure to set the dance floor ablaze.

The cast of multi-talented and internationally respected musicians bring to life a stage show unlike any other.

BE THERE

The show will start at 8pm on Saturday, February 9.

Tickets are on sale at the Brolga Box Office or by phoning 41226060.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

