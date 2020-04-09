Cases of the pandemic coronavirus in and around Cairns are growing at a higher rate than statewide infections.

The number of infections in the Cairns and Hinterland region rose from 24 to 32 in the week to yesterday - a 33 per cent spike.

That compares to Queensland cases increasing from 781 to 943 during the same seven days, a 20.7 per cent jump.

The Cairns increase is likely linked to a cluster with four cases not obviously linked to overseas travel.

Infections in the Metro North region grew by 32 per cent in the past week to 286 cases, much higher than numbers on the other side of the river.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

The Metro South Hospital and Health Service district has recorded a total of 218 infections, growing by 16 per cent since April 1.

Gold Coast cases have risen by about 20 per cent in the week to yesterday, consistent with the statewide increase.

Mackay cases have grown from seven to 13 in the past seven days, a hike of 86 per cent - the biggest increase in Queensland but starting off a low base.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young earlier this week ordered increased testing for the Cairns, Gold Coast and Brisbane regions, concerned about the possibility of community transmission in those areas.

That means anyone in those areas who present with respiratory symptoms compatible with COVID-19 is eligible for testing.

The results of that testing is expected to provide more insight by early next week into levels of human-to-human transmission in those regions.

So far, Queensland has escaped the levels of sustained community transmission being experienced in NSW and Victoria.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said 33 people with COVID-19 were being treated in the state's hospitals today.

He said only three of those patients were in facilities north of the Sunshine Coast.

Originally published as Live graphic: COVID-19 spread mapped across QLD