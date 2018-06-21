Live it up at Rotary expo

THE Rotary Living Expo is set to attract thousands of people to Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 for the annual lifestyle and leisure event.

This year's expo is a must for anyone planning on doing some renovations around the house, landscaping, taking a holiday or buying a boat or caravan.

It's also a must for anyone who enjoys great entertainment and foods from around the world, and for families looking for an event with something for everyone.

Patrons will be able to see the latest in caravans and campervans, boats, fishing, gardening, solar and pools, as well as the Rotary Marquee featuring travel, professional services, finance, real estate and home builders.

Make sure you pick up an entry form at the gate for your chance to win a Fijian holiday. Answer a couple of questions and drop the form into the barrel at the Helloworld stand in the big marquee.

Street performers who will be popping up in the crowd include the very realistic Rex and Roxy Dinosaurs and a medieval re-enactment group.

Entertainers on stage include the Kelly Cork Band, Sam Maddison, Michael Waugh, local band The Scone Farmers and the Hoozatt Events Comedy Act, which is a professional Brisbane-based group with a show to enchant the children.

Other activities to keep the children entertained are the Apex Train, a climbing wall, merry-go-round, pat-a-pet and lots more.

Food stalls include Mexican Tucka, Cheese and Deli, Taste of Africa, European Snax, German sausages, Dutch pancakes, pizzas, hot potatoes, hamburgers and steak burgers, chips, ice-creams, beverages and, of course, the Rotary Sausage Sizzle.

There will be ATMs available on site.

Living Expo Committee Chairman Ivan Mapp said the expo was not just an exciting event on the calendar, but was also an important fundraising occasion.

"All proceeds from the event go to local projects managed by the combined Rotary clubs of Hervey Bay," Mr Mapp said.

"This year the money will be used to buy defibrillators for local groups."

Entry costs $5.

For information, visit livingexpo.com.au.