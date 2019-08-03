Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Live: Marist College Ashgrove v St Patrick’s Shornecliffe

by Kyle Pollard
3rd Aug 2019 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Join us live as we cover Round 2 of the AIC rugby league action.

WATCH: Click here to watch the matches live

To watch, just click on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

Check out the full schedule of action below for today's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 2

Saturday, August 3 at Frasers Road, Ashgrove

*Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's

*Padua v Villanova

*St Laurence's v St Edmund's

*Bye: Iona College

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

*NOTE* There were technical difficulties with the livestream for some time. We apologise for any inconvenience and a full replay of the game will also be available after the match.

aic marist college ashgrove rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

Top Stories

    Works of art to preserve piece of Butchulla history

    premium_icon Works of art to preserve piece of Butchulla history

    News Artworks have been unveiled as part of a push to create a Butchulla-specific version of the Uluru Statement

    TREE POISONING: Fences, CCTV canvassed by council

    premium_icon TREE POISONING: Fences, CCTV canvassed by council

    Council News It follows a spate of incidents on the Esplanade

    $1.2m lawsuit: ‘They missed my cancer’

    premium_icon $1.2m lawsuit: ‘They missed my cancer’

    Health Early signs of breast cancer went undetected, court documents reveal

    Thirsty thief's super-charged calling card

    premium_icon Thirsty thief's super-charged calling card

    Crime The man was using the drug ice at the time