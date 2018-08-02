Menu
LIVE MUSIC: See Derek Smith live at the Beach House Hotel from 2pm on Sunday.
Music

LIVE MUSIC: Catch the latest gigs on the Fraser Coast

2nd Aug 2018 3:00 PM

Artists and venues can send their gigs to edit@theindy. com.au by noon each Thursday, the week before publication.

Thursday, August 2

 

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

 

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

Friday, August 3

 

Noon Hervey Bay RSL Footloose Friday with The Radio Star

 

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Sam Maddison

 

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Ricky Manych

 

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dean Grey

 

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Bevan Spiers

 

8pm Maryborough RSL Brentyn Irvine

 

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Lexicon

 

8pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday

Saturday, August 4

 

2pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Ian Murray

 

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Sweet Sacrifice

 

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Jon Vea Vea

 

8pm Maryborough RSL Derek Smith

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Sam Maddison

 

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Dicky Switch

 

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City

 

8.30pm Beach House Hotel Uncle Arthur

 

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

Sunday, August 5

 

1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Darryl Carr

 

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

 

1pm Torquay Hotel Madz Jamz Session

1pm Hoolihans Traditional Irish band Slainte

 

2pm Beach House Hotel Derek Smith

 

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club The Radio Star

Tuesday, August 7

 

Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

    Local Partners