LIVE MUSIC: Catch the latest gigs on the Fraser Coast
Thursday, August 2
Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
Friday, August 3
Noon Hervey Bay RSL Footloose Friday with The Radio Star
5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Sam Maddison
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Ricky Manych
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dean Grey
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Bevan Spiers
8pm Maryborough RSL Brentyn Irvine
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Lexicon
8pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday
Saturday, August 4
2pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Ian Murray
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Sweet Sacrifice
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Jon Vea Vea
8pm Maryborough RSL Derek Smith
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Sam Maddison
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Dicky Switch
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City
8.30pm Beach House Hotel Uncle Arthur
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon
Sunday, August 5
1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Darryl Carr
1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge
1pm Torquay Hotel Madz Jamz Session
1pm Hoolihans Traditional Irish band Slainte
2pm Beach House Hotel Derek Smith
6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club The Radio Star
Tuesday, August 7
Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge