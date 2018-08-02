LIVE MUSIC: Catch the latest gigs on the Fraser Coast

LIVE MUSIC: See Derek Smith live at the Beach House Hotel from 2pm on Sunday.

LIVE MUSIC: See Derek Smith live at the Beach House Hotel from 2pm on Sunday. Annie Perets

Artists and venues can send their gigs to edit@theindy. com.au by noon each Thursday, the week before publication.

Thursday, August 2

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

Friday, August 3

Noon Hervey Bay RSL Footloose Friday with The Radio Star

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Sam Maddison

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Ricky Manych

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dean Grey

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Bevan Spiers

8pm Maryborough RSL Brentyn Irvine

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Lexicon

8pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday

Saturday, August 4

2pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Ian Murray

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Sweet Sacrifice

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Jon Vea Vea

8pm Maryborough RSL Derek Smith

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Sam Maddison

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Dicky Switch

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City

8.30pm Beach House Hotel Uncle Arthur

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

Sunday, August 5

1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Darryl Carr

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

1pm Torquay Hotel Madz Jamz Session

1pm Hoolihans Traditional Irish band Slainte

2pm Beach House Hotel Derek Smith

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club The Radio Star

Tuesday, August 7

Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge