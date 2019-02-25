LIVE MUSIC: Known guitarist to perform at secret location

INTIMATE DATE: Musician Al Davies will perform Spanish, classical and flamenco guitar at an intimate venue on March 9.

INTIMATE DATE: Musician Al Davies will perform Spanish, classical and flamenco guitar at an intimate venue on March 9. Joy Butler

LOCAL legend Al Davies is known for striking the right cords when performing Spanish, classical and flamenco guitar.

And now fans have a chance to see him perform live on March 9 at an intimate venue which will be revealed upon booking.

Al's admiration for the unique technique came about 13 years ago after he watched Brisbane-based musician Andrew Veivers play.

He said although he had spent decades playing guitar, Andrew's performance was the building block for his signature sound.

"I saw a guy about 13 years ago performing like that and it just caught me, it grabbed me," Al said.

"There are no vocals, it's just pure instrumental guitar.

"It's sometimes very up tempo and sometimes also very quiet and classical.

"I don't use a guitar pick for instance, I just use my bare hands.

"It's different to an electric guitar and a basic acoustic guitar, it's reinforced, it has a wider neck.

"And it has a solid cedar top, so it can withstand a bit of golpe."

Al said the secret venue, which is a private home, gives people a chance to mingle with each other, and hear some music, in an intimate environment.

"Somebody opens up their home and you end up making new friends and meeting people," he said.

"And at the same time, there's a musician playing that just adds zing to the night.

"It's a cheaper way than going to a bigger concert to see someone that's quite worthy - that's the difference.

"I'm looking forward to performing for people who don't know me and just giving them that experience of what I do and why I sound like I do."

A Night with Al Davies

WHAT: Musician Al Davies performing instrumental Spanish, classical and flamenco guitar.

WHEN: From 6.30pm Saturday, March 9.

COST: $20

CONTACT: Gold Star Events principal Wendy Bennett on 0481 154 944 or email wendy@goldstarevents.com.au.