Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Basketball

Live now: Ipswich Grammar v Toowoomba Grammar

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
20th Sep 2019 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

First up it's Ipswich Grammar School v Toowoomba Grammar School.

Ipswich in the white and red with score on the left of scoreboard, Toowoomba in the blue and yellow and score on the right.

Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the action in the player above and check out the full four-day livestream schedule here.

And check out the day one results here.

More Stories

champion basketball schools queensland livestream livestreaming

Top Stories

    Friendly angel to make a difference

    premium_icon Friendly angel to make a difference

    Community MEGAN Burns will start training to help foster children in care and become a volunteer with the Pyjama Foundation.

    Get hands on Chronicle Garden Competition Visitor Guide

    premium_icon Get hands on Chronicle Garden Competition Visitor Guide

    News All residential gardens are open during the Carnival period

    POWER PLEA: No assurance M'boro grid will meet factory needs

    premium_icon POWER PLEA: No assurance M'boro grid will meet factory needs

    News Concerns of power supply to the M'boro grid continue

    Black market sale: Teen offloads stolen guns, walks free

    premium_icon Black market sale: Teen offloads stolen guns, walks free

    Crime Court hears firearm used in shooting, others still missing