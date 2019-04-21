Titans overcome big blows to demolish dreadful Knights

The Titans notched up their second win of 2019 with a demolition job on the Knights.

Pressure is mounting on besieged Newcastle NRL coach Nathan Brown with an injury-hit Gold Coast downing an error-riddled Knights 38-14.

Brown had reportedly been on notice at the Knights due to their underwhelming season start but appears on borrowed time after Newcastle's fifth-straight loss and 10th in 12 games.

The omens didn't appear good at first on Sunday for the Titans, losing back- rower Kevin Proctor (hip/quad) before the kickoff and skipper Ryan James (knee) by the 12th minute.

But the Knights were their own worst enemies with a butterfingered first-half display before threatening a late comeback.

The Titans raced to a 28-0 lead before the visitors finally managed to get on the board via centre Hymel Hunt in the 55th minute.

The Knights scored another two tries in four minutes when back-rower Mitch Barnett caught Gold Coast fullback Michael Gordon napping to pounce on a grubber and star fullback Kalyn Ponga sliced through in the 66th minute to make it 28-14.

Anthony Don is congratulated by teammates after scoring a try.

But in the end, Newcastle were made to pay for their many handling mistakes.

Newcastle's error-fest helped Gold Coast to grab a 22-0 halftime lead with two tries scored directly off Knights knock-ons, but whatever Brown said at the break appeared to fall on deaf ears.

Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce lost the ball when he looked to score under the posts in the 46th minute before Gold Coast pounced on an Edrick Lee error to score three minutes later and blow the scoreline out to 28-0.

The Knights are under fire after a horror showing.

Knights reserve back Connor Watson was also denied a 60th-minute try due to a double movement after also bombing a four-pointer by dropping the ball near the line in the 17th.

"It's hard to watch. Newcastle are just shooting themselves in the foot," Fox League commentator Justin Hodges said.

Gold Coast iced the result with tries to Tyrone Roberts and Gordon in the final three minutes.

The victory marks the first time Gold Coast have won consecutive home games since 2017 after breaking their season duck with last round's victory over Penrith.

Phillip Sami (centre) after scoring a try.

But Titans coach Garth Brennan still had plenty of concerns with scans to determine the full extent of captain James' knee injury, suffered when he slid into Knights hooker Danny Levi.

The loss of James and Proctor hit a Titans pack who were also without Jarrod Wallace (suspension).

GOLD COAST 38 (T Roberts 2 A Don M Gordon B Kelly P Sami tries M Gordon 7 goals) bt NEWCASTLE 14 (M Barnett H Hunt K Ponga tries M Barnett goal) at Cbus Super Stadium. Referee: Chris Sutton, Phil Henderson. Crowd: 11,654.